FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Athletics-Ethiopian Bekele storms to victory in Berlin marathon
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
September 25, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Athletics-Ethiopian Bekele storms to victory in Berlin marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele stormed to victory in the Berlin marathon on Sunday, out-sprinting his main rival Wilson Kipsang of Kenya to finish just outside the world record in the second fastest race of all time.

Bekele, a triple Olympic champion and world record holder over 5,000 and 10,000m, withstood a blistering pace set by Kipsang early on and attacked with two kilometres left, crossing the line in a time of two hours, three minutes and four seconds, seven seconds off Dennis Kimetto's world record.

Kenyan Kipsang, a former world record holder who won in Berlin three years ago but like Bekele missed last month's Rio Olympics, could not match the Ethiopian's pace towards the end and finished nine seconds adrift.

Kimetto set the record in Berlin in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.