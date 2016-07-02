FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Bolt misses 100 metres final at Jamaican Olympic trials
#Olympics News
July 2, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Athletics-Bolt misses 100 metres final at Jamaican Olympic trials

Kayon Raynor

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - World record holder Usain Bolt withdrew from Jamaica's Olympic trials only minutes before the men's 100 metres final on Friday.

His executive manager Nugent Walker confirmed the news, less than 20 minutes before the race.

"He, Bolt, is out of the remainder of the championship on medical exemption," Walker said.

Bolt's withdrawal does not mean he will miss the Olympics, where he is expected to defend his titles in the 100 and 200.

Unlike the United States, where the first three finishers in the trials win Olympic berths, Jamaica's selection policy allows medical exemptions.

Bolt had clocked 10.04 seconds to win the first semi-final after a poor start and was due to square off in the final against Yohan Blake, who clocked 9.95 to win the other semi. (Editing by Andrew Both)

