FEATURE-Athletics-Happy 10th birthday parkrun, and my, haven't you grown

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A decade ago 13 friends set off on a 5km run in a park in south-west London. Next week all 13 will return, though this time accompanied by 1,000 others, with some 70,000 running worldwide to mark the 10th birthday of the parkrun movement.

This is not some long-planned special event to celebrate the Oct.4 anniversary, these numbers are normal -- if 6.2 million completed runs can be considered normal -- and growing by the week.

At 9am every Saturday in 472 venues in 10 countries, around 70,000 people, helped by thousands of volunteers, will set off for a free, timed, 5km run in their local park. All they need to take part is their kit and their personalised barcode for scanning at the finish line.

Later that day they will receive an email with their result, which will also appear on a stats-laden website for each event.

Then, the following week, they can do it all again. Same place, same entry fee - nothing - same volunteer-based organisation, with special events on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The events are absolutely and determinedly inclusive. Andy Baddley holds the parkrun record of 13 minutes 48 seconds, but 50-minute octogenarians, dog walkers and buggy-pushers are all equally welcome.

Alongside these is a rapidly-growing junior version of 2km runs on Sunday mornings, with 170,000 children registered, and now being mentored by former multiple Ironman triathlon world champion Chrissie Wellington.

The figures are truly staggering. This month saw the logging of the five millionth individual run in Britain - with another 1.5 million completed internationally. More than 800,000 people are registered to run in Britain and another 300,000 worldwide, more than half the total being women. Over 61,000 people have volunteered as race marshals, timekeepers, course markers etc over the years.

Parkrunners have covered 32 million km -- the equivalent of 762,000 marathons.

The amazing success story will be recognised, fittingly 10 years to the day from the first run, when founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt visits Windsor Castle to receive a CBE from Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his and the event’s enormous contribution to grass roots sport.

He is still reeling from opening the letter that told him he was to receive the honour, following a long campaign from a broad range of people who have seen close up what an impact parkrun can make.

“It’s not really about me, I honestly feel that parkrun has been recognised and this is an award carried by every volunteer,” Sinton-Hewitt told Reuters.

”If you had told me something like this could have developed from what we were doing 10 years ago of course I would have been flabbergasted.

“My life is completely changed by parkrun. It wasn’t something I’d planned for and now every day I wake up thinking about the numbers, how people’s lives have changed, how communities have changed, made the parks we run in more accessible to those communities.”

ROAMING DEER

All 13 “originals” will toe the line alongside the roaming deer of Bushy Park on Oct. 4 - though one of them will be completing only her second run having somehow been “diverted” during the previous 10 years.

“She’s been training for it for six months,” Sinton-Hewitt said.

The founder, who was inspired to start the event after running regular time trials in South Africa, could probably paper the entire walls of Windsor Castle with testimonials from the event’s website, www.parkrun.com.

A vast number of them follow a similar theme: “I used to be overweight/lazy/lost interest in sport/activity/excercise. I was nervous about trying parkrun but found it hugely inclusive and encouraging, now I run regularly, have made some great friends through running/volunteering and have signed up for a local 10km/marathon/joined a running club.”

New parkrun events are opening around Britain at the rate of two a week but maintaining the true grass roots connection amid such rapid expansion is not always easy.

“It’s true that as we’ve grown we have struggled to fully understand how to work with commerce and how to achieve our goals without breaking any trust and there have been many occasions where organisations have said to us ‘you’re too difficult to do business with’,” said Sinton-Hewitt.

“Some companies who previously understood what we stood for are becoming less and less interested in that and more in the commercial side and that’s a challenge for us as we are committed to maintaining our ethical outlook.”

Partly in response to that, a new online parkrun shop has been launched, in a bid to maintain income without bowing to the sponsor pressure.

“There are costs in setting up each event and costs in maintaining the whole movement - we’ve probably spent about two million pounds in all over the years,” said parkrun chief executive Tom Williams.

”We are a growing organisation, doubling in size almost every year on almost any measurement, but it is not about maximising that for any sort of profit - there is no profit.

“The question is ‘can you have the same experience today at 9am on a Saturday as you did five years ago or eight years ago?’ and I think we are just about there.”

The model certainly seems to be working well, with a never-ending stream of individuals and organisations bidding to set up new events in their areas.

It can take from six weeks to 18 months to come to fruition, depending on a host of issues from local bylaws to the experience or otherwise of those planning the new event.

Each new event is asked to pay a one-off fee of 3,000 pounds ($4,900) though there have been occasions where this has been waived if parkrun sees particular potential for social and community impact, for example in an economically struggling inner-city location.

Williams says the movement is nowhere near saturation point in Britain, which has several regions with very little presence, while worldwide anything could happen.

“By the end of 2016 we expect to have over 500 runs including juniors and in five years it will probably be between 800 and 1,000,” he said.

”In the rest of the world it’s very difficult to know. Australia, where there are 80 events, South Africa and Ireland are all growing very quickly but the big unknowns are America, where it hasn’t quite caught on yet, and Russia, which might be massive, but might not.

“We’re celebrating the 10th anniversary but it’s still the very beginning. It really is the tip of the iceberg and in another 10 years we’ll look back and laugh at how small we are now.” (Editing by Clare Lovell)