Athletics-Olympic hopeful Pistorius scrapes into national final
April 13, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Athletics-Olympic hopeful Pistorius scrapes into national final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Double amputee Oscar Pistorius scraped into the 400 metres final at the South African championships on Friday saying he did not feel the need to push himself in the heats.

Pistorius, who wants to become the first amputee athlete to compete at an Olympics, looked at ease when finishing second in a time of 48.34 seconds in his heat.

He then placed fourth in the semi-final with 47.91 behind top qualifier Lebogang Moeng (46.69) at a windy Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

“I’d like to finish in the top three tomorrow. Lebogang is in good shape, he went out very hard in the semi and the heat. I don’t know, that’s not the tactic I would have chosen,” Pistorius told reporters.

”There’s nothing to prove by winning a semi.

“Tomorrow is going to be quite a tough day. Coming out of the 300 today, I was in second place very comfortably. I didn’t see a need to push it,” he added.

The 25-year-old sprinter, who uses carbon fibre prosthetic running blades, dipped below the Olympic qualifying time of 45.30 in Pretoria last month, clocking 45.20.

He needs to repeat that performance in an international meeting in order to qualify for the South African team.

Pistorius has a busy international schedule planned in order to meet qualifying standard for the London Games, which start in July.

“I’ll find out soon whether I’ll be running in Doha on May 11. I‘m waiting for them to get back to us. Ostrava is guaranteed on the 25th, Hengelo is confirmed on the 27th in the Netherlands. On June 4 it is the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon and on the 11th is the Diamond League in New York,” said Pistorius. (Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing By Alison Wildey)

