Athletics-Portuguese Fernandes to miss Olympic triathlon
February 28, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 6 years

Athletics-Portuguese Fernandes to miss Olympic triathlon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - 2008 Olympic triathlon silver medallist Vanessa Fernandes will miss this summer’s London Games, the Portuguese athlete was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old did not specify the reason for her decision but promised to be back in competition as soon as possible.

“Attending the Olympics is out of the question, I first spoke to my parents and then with the president of the federation,” Portuguese sports daily Record quoted Fernandes as saying.

“I am reconstructing my life right now, but competing is what I want to do, this will help make a difference for the 2016 Games,” she said.

Portugal will now be without both Beijing medallists in London after Olympic triple jump champion Nelson Evora was ruled out last month due to a leg injury. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)

