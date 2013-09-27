FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Powell, Simpson have doping hearing set for January
#Olympics News
September 27, 2013 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

Athletics-Powell, Simpson have doping hearing set for January

Kayon Raynor

1 Min Read

KINGSTON, Jamaica Sept 27 (Reuters) - Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell and Olympic 4x100 relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson will appear before a disciplinary panel of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission in January.

The two sprinters, who were among five Jamaicans to test positive at their country’s national championships last June, were given the dates on Friday during a preliminary hearing at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston.

Simpson will face the panel Jan. 7-8 while Powell will appear from Jan. 14-15 in an attempt to clear their names. (Editing by Frank Pingue)

