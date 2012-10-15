FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Injury-prone Radcliffe loses lottery funding
October 15, 2012

Athletics-Injury-prone Radcliffe loses lottery funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Paula Radcliffe has had her funding cut by UK Athletics after she missed the London Olympics and last year’s World Championships because of injury.

The 38-year-old marathon world record holder was removed from the board’s National Lottery-funded World Class Performance Programme which has been redefined from backing athletes with top-eight potential to those who are top-three contenders.

As well as providing financial support, the programme offers access to coaches, facilities, medical staff and training camps.

A former world marathon champion, Radcliffe has won three London Marathons, three New York Marathon and taken part in four Olympics but never won a medal. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O‘Brien)

