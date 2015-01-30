FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Borzakovskiy set to become Russia head coach
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 30, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Athletics-Borzakovskiy set to become Russia head coach

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Former Olympic 800 metres champion Yury Borzakovskiy is set to become the new head coach of Russian athletics.

“We recommended to the heads of the Sports Ministry and the national training centre that Yury Borzakovskiy should become the new head coach,” Russian Athletics Federation president Valentin Balakhnichev told the All Sport agency.

“His candidacy was supported so you can say Borzakovskiy will soon become Russia’s athletics head coach.”

The former head coach, Valentin Maslakov, resigned on Jan. 23 because of the recent doping revelations involving his country’s sportsmen and women.

Aside from winning gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the 33-year-old Borzakovskiy was the 2001 world champion and a triple European champion.

“Borzakovskiy has a great deal of experience, is very authoritative and has the desire to take up coaching,” added Balakhnichev. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.