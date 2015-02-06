Athletics-Borzakovskiy takes over as Russia's caretaker coach

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Former Olympic 800 metres champion Yury Borzakovskiy has taken over as the caretaker head coach of Russian athletics team, the Russian Athletics Federation (www.rusathletics.com) said on Friday.

Borzakovskiy takes over from Valentin Maslakov, who resigned on Jan. 23 following the recent doping revelations involving Russian athletes.

The 33-year-old Borzakovskiy won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and was the 2001 world champion. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)