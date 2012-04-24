FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Russian Meleshina gets two-year ban for steroid use
April 24, 2012

Athletics-Russian Meleshina gets two-year ban for steroid use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Former Olympic silver medallist Irina Meleshina has been banned for two years after failing a doping test.

The 29-year-old tested positive for the prohibitive substance of testosterone in an out-of-competition check in February, the Russian federation (VFLA) said on its website (www.rusathletics.com) on Tuesday.

Meleshina won silver in the women’s long jump at the 2004 Athens Olympics under her maiden name of Simagina and also finished third at the 2008 world indoor championships in Valencia - her last major international competition.

The VFLA also handed a two-year ban to 21-year-old hurdler Alina Antipova, a member of the Russian under-23 team, for the same offence. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Tony Jimenez)

