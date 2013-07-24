FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Semenya makes final bid for world championships berth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 24, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

Athletics-Semenya makes final bid for world championships berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, July 24 (Reuters) - Former world 800 metre champion Caster Semenya will make one final bid to qualify for next month’s world championships when she races in Belgium on Sunday.

The South African will compete just 24 hours before the deadline set for her to break the two-minute barrier required for participation at the Aug. 10-18 competition in Moscow.

Having spent almost a year away from the track with injury since winning silver at the 2012 London Olympics, Semenya has already had two unsuccessful attempts to reach her target when she clocked 2:06.58 and 2:04.48 in Finland last week.

The 22-year-old rose to global recognition after winning the 2009 world championships in Berlin in a personal best time of 1:55.45 but then spent 12 months on the sidelines after being forced to undergo gender tests.

Semenya also took the silver medal in Daegu, South Korea when she defended her world title two years ago. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.