Athletics-Semenya plans few races before Olympics
March 3, 2012

Athletics-Semenya plans few races before Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Former world 800 metres champion Caster Semenya plans to take a “less is more” approach in her build-up to the London Olympics, the South African said on Saturday.

“I will be looking for a fast time at the SA champs (South Africa’s national championships in Port Elizabeth in April) and will then run maybe three or four races before the Olympics,” Semenya told reporters in Bellville, Cape Town.

The 21-year-old, now coached by Maria Mutola, was speaking after making a low-key return to the track, winning her 400 metres race in 53.62 seconds at the inter-provincial meeting.

“I‘m on track,” Semenya said. “Today was a good race, I am very happy with where I am and think I could have gone faster if I needed to.”

Semenya, who won gold at the 2009 world championships in Berlin and silver at the 2011 edition in Daegu, South Korea, joined forces with Mozambique’s Mutola, herself an Olympic and world champion over 800 metres, in October.

“Maria is really good for me,” Semenya said. “She has not changed much in my program, but is really working more on my race tactics and some technique work.”

(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Gene Cherry and Ken Ferris ; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

