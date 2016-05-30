FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Britain's Johnson-Thompson clinches Olympic place
May 30, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Athletics-Britain's Johnson-Thompson clinches Olympic place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson is relieved after booking her place at the Rio Games in August and says she is setting her sights on a first Olympic heptathlon gold medal.

The 23-year-old accumulated the 6,200 points needed for Olympic qualification at the Hypo-Meeting in Goetzis on Sunday to join compatriot Jessica Ennis-Hill in the Rio lineup.

The Austrian event, won by Canada’s Brianne Theisen-Eaton, was Johnson-Thompson’s first major outing since a knee operation in October.

”The feeling is one of relief more than anything else,“ she told British media. ”I’ve got a lot to work on between now and then but this is my first time back after surgery and I know exactly what I need to work on.

“My goal is definitely a gold medal in Rio. I‘m always a glass half-full person.”

Johnson-Thompson, who finished sixth at Goetzis with 6,304 points, recorded three personal bests. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)

