Athletics-Shot put champion Adams out of world championships

WELLINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams will not defend her world athletics championships title in Beijing later this month as she recovers from elbow and shoulder surgery, the New Zealander said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on her right elbow and left shoulder last September and while she had returned to competition in Europe this year, her performances were below her best.

“I want to inform you all that I won’t be attending the world championships in Beijing,” Adams wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday. “I have thought about this long and hard and know it’s the right thing to do.”

Adams had won the past four world championship titles and said she was now going to focus on ensuring she was fit to defend her Olympic title at next year’s Rio Games.