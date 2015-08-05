FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Shot put champion Adams out of world championships
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 5, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Shot put champion Adams out of world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams will not defend her world athletics championships title in Beijing later this month as she recovers from elbow and shoulder surgery, the New Zealander said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on her right elbow and left shoulder last September and while she had returned to competition in Europe this year, her performances were below her best.

“I want to inform you all that I won’t be attending the world championships in Beijing,” Adams wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday. “I have thought about this long and hard and know it’s the right thing to do.”

Adams had won the past four world championship titles and said she was now going to focus on ensuring she was fit to defend her Olympic title at next year’s Rio Games.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.