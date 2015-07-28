FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Ennis-Hill to compete at world championships
#Olympics News
July 28, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Ennis-Hill to compete at world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced that she is to compete in the world athletics championships in Beijing next month.

“My coach and I have made the decision that I‘m going to make myself available for selection for the world champs,” she said on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ennis-Hill returned to the sport in May following the birth of her son.

The 29-year-old produced her three best displays since the London Olympics when she competed at the Anniversary Games in the capital at the weekend. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

