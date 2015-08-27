FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Dominant Wlodarczyk goes 80 plus to take hammer gold
August 27, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Dominant Wlodarczyk goes 80 plus to take hammer gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk summoned up the second longest hammer throw of all time to dominate the world championship final in the same way she has her event all season and win the title for a second time on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is the only woman to throw the hammer beyond the 80 metre mark and she did it twice at the Bird’s Nest Stadium on Thursday, winning gold with her fourth effort of 80.85 metres.

The only throw better in the history of the event was the 81.08 Wlodarczyk, who also won the world title in 2009, notched to improve her own world record at the start of this month.

China’s Zhang Wenxiu delighted the local crowd by claiming silver with her best throw of the season (76.33), while 21-year-old Frenchwoman Alexandra Tavernier took bronze with her best effort of 74.02 -- nearly seven metres behind the champion.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mitch Phillips.

