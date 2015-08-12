FACTBOX-Athletics-IAAF world championships

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on the 15th world athletics championships:

- -

WHEN?

* The championships take place from August 22 to 30.

- -

WHERE?

* Beijing National Stadium. Known around the world as the Bird’s Nest because of its unique design, the iconic stadium was built to host the 2008 Olympics.

* The stadium held 91,000 for the Beijing Games but will have a capacity of only 50,000 for the championships.

* The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have said that all evening sessions will be full houses, while 90 percent capacity can be expected for the morning sessions.

- -

PARTICIPANTS

* Organisers have said the number of athletes taking part could go above the 2,000 mark for the first time.

* There were 1,355 athletes at the first world championships in Helsinki in 1983, which rose to 1,970 at the 14th version in Moscow two years ago.

* All 214 IAAF members are allowed to nominate one athlete to compete, even if they have not reached the qualifying standard in their event.

- -

EVENTS

* There are 47 events at the championships, 24 for men and 23 for women.

* The women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase was added to the schedule at the 10th championships in 2005, leaving the men’s 50 kilometre walk as the only event where female athletes do not have an equivalent.

* The first medals will be won in the men’s marathon on the morning of Aug. 22, the last in the men’s 4x400 metres relay on the evening of Aug. 30.

- -

MEDALS

* The United States is the most successful nation with 300 medals (138 gold, 88 silver, 74 bronze) over the 14 previous championships.

* Hosts Russia topped the medals table with seven golds at the last championships in 2013, followed by the United States (six), Jamaica (six), Kenya (five) and Germany (four).

- - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)