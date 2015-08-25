FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Dibaba dominates to win 1,500 metres gold
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 25, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Dibaba dominates to win 1,500 metres gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba stormed to a dominant victory in the 1,500 metres at the world championships on Tuesday to claim her maiden major global title outdoors.

The 24-year-old world record holder, indoor world champion in 2012, tired of a tactical race and hit the front with two laps to go, outpacing the field over the final 800 metres to win in four minutes 08.09 seconds.

Dibaba, sister of three-times Olympic champion Tirunesh and cousin of twice Olympic champion Derartu Tulu, was followed across the line by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who won silver in 4.08.96.

Sifan Hassan took bronze for the Netherlands in 4.09.34. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.