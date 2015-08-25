FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Rudisha trusts his pace to regain 800m world title
August 25, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Athletics-Rudisha trusts his pace to regain 800m world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha ran from the front and trusted his finishing pace to regain the world 800 metres title on Tuesday.

Still not back at his best after the knee injury that cost him his chance to defend the world title in 2013, the Kenyan kicked for home at the end of the back straight and crossed the line in one minute 45.84 seconds to win gold.

In the absence of defending champion Mohammed Aman of Ethiopia and London Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos, who both failed to reach the final, Pole Adam Kszczot finished strongly to win silver in 1.46.08.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Amel Tuka, who has slashed more than three seconds off his personal best this year, finished third in 1.46.30 to win a first world championship medal for his country. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

