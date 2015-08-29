FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics- Arzamasova holds on for 800 metres world title
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 29, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Athletics- Arzamasova holds on for 800 metres world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Marina Arzamasova of Belarus outsprinted defending champion Eunice Sum down the home straight to win gold in the women’s 800 metres at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

The European champion led from the front and found some extra gas when her Kenyan rival attacked off the final bend to claim the title in one minute 58.03 seconds.

Canada’s Melissa Bishop stayed with the leading pair on the last 100 metres and got just in front of Sum at the line to claim silver in 1.58.12.

Sum, who has dominated the event since winning the world title in Moscow two years ago, took bronze in 1.58.18, well short of the world leading time of 1.56.99 she ran in Paris in July. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.