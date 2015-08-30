Athletics-Germany's Molitor snatches gold with final throw

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Katharina Molitor won javelin gold with the final throw of the competition to deny hosts China a second title of the world championships on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who had never previously won a medal at a major championships, launched the javelin a world leading 67.69 metres with her sixth effort.

That relegated China’s Lyu Huihui, who had led the way after an Asian record 66.13m with her fifth throw, to the silver medal position, disappointing a noisy crowd at the Bird’s Nest Stadium.

South Africa’s Sunette Viljoen, who had owned the previous best throw of the year, won a second world championship bronze after her 2011 podium finish with 66.13m. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)