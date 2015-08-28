Athletics-Russian Shubenkov wins 110m hurdles gold

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sergey Shubenkov ran a Russian record to win 110 metres hurdles gold at the world championships on Friday, storming down the track in 12.98 seconds.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica was second in 13.03 and Olympic champion and world record holder Aries Merritt claimed bronze in 13.04 seconds.

American Merritt will have a kidney transplant in Arizona next week.

Defending champion David Oliver of the United States hit three of his first four hurdles and was never in the race, finishing seventh in 13.33 seconds.