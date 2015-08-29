Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican women to relay gold

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Jamaica, anchored by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, clocked the second fastest time in history to retain their 4x100 metres relay title at the world championships on Saturday.

Veronica Campbell-Brown, Natasha Morrison and 200 metres silver medallist Elaine Thompson ensured Fraser-Pryce had a good lead when she took the baton and the 100 metres champion stormed across the line in 41.07 seconds.

The United States finished second in 41.68 with the early pace of the Jamaicans giving anchor Allyson Felix, the 400 metres champion in Beijing, no chance of catching Fraser-Pryce.

Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze in a national record of 42.03 ahead of Britain, whose 42.10 was also the best time ever run by the nation’s top women sprinters.

Only the 40.82 recorded by the Americans to win gold at the 2012 London Olympics was faster than Saturday’s winning time. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)