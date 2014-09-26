Athletics-Olympic champion Adams has shoulder, elbow surgery

WELLINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic shotput champion Valerie Adams had surgery on her right elbow and left shoulder in Auckland on Friday.

The injuries affected the 29-year-old New Zealander throughout the season, though she clinched her third Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow and extended her four-year winning record to 56 successive competitions.

“Valerie’s surgeries have been completed successfully,” her manager Nick Cowan said in an Athletics New Zealand statement.

”They were reasonably straightforward and the medical team are very happy.

“Valerie is now resting and her rehab programme begins.”

Adams, who won her first Olympic title at Beijing in 2008, was awarded her second after Belarusian Nadzeya Ostapchuk had to give up her London gold after failing a drug test.

The statement gave no indication when Adams might be fit to compete again, though she has already confirmed she will strive for a third succcessive shot put gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.