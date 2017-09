CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Encana Corp, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, said on Monday it expects production from Athlon Energy Inc’s Texas properties to rise to 50,000 barrels per day in 2015 from a current 30,000 bpd on planned capital spending of $1 billion next year.

Encana agreed on Monday to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash to add its production and properties from the Permian Basin in Texas. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)