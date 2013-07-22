FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athlon Energy Inc sets IPO price to raise up to $316 million
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Athlon Energy Inc sets IPO price to raise up to $316 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Athlon Energy Inc, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC, said it expects to sell its shares at between $18 and $20 each in its initial public offering to raise up to $316 million.

The company, which buys and develops oil and liquid-rich natural gas reserves, is selling 15.8 million shares in the offering.

Athlon was founded in 2010 by former employees of Encore Acquisition Co and was acquired by Denbury Resources Inc in 2009 for $3.2 billion. ()

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company hopes to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ATHL”.

Apollo-backed organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Markets LLC and jewelry and accessories retailer Claire’s Inc have also filed for an IPO this year.

Athlon, which reported net income of $53 million on revenue of $157.1 million for 2012, listed Citigroup as the lead underwriter to its offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.