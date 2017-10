LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ATH Resources PLC : * Lender has today demanded repayment of the group’s facilities, in full, with

immediate effect * Cannot satisfy the full repayment of the facility * Lender has today appointed administrators to ATH Resources Plc * Considers itself to be unable to assess its current and future financial

position * Principal trading subsidiary aardvark tmc limited is not in administration

and continues to trade