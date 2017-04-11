FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atkins Nutritional to merge with blank-check firm Conyers Park
April 11, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 4 months ago

Atkins Nutritional to merge with blank-check firm Conyers Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.

Atkins, owned by private equity firm Roark Capital Management LLC, and Conyers will combine under a holding company called Simply Good Foods Co.

Atkins, best known for its high-protein eponymous diet, has now shifted to make protein bars, shakes and frozen meals.

The selling equity owners of Atkins will get $730.1 million, which includes 10.3 million shares of Simply Good Foods common stock valued at $10.00 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

