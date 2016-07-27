FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
InfraRed puts 42 percent Atlandes up for sale - sources
July 27, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

InfraRed puts 42 percent Atlandes up for sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Infrastructure and real estate fund InfraRed has put its 42 percent stake in French motorway operator Atlandes up for sale, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Rothschild has been hired to manage the sale, which could raise several hundred million euros, one of the sources said.

InfraRed Capital Partners declined to comment, while Atlandes could not immediately be reached.

Atlandes, operator of A63 motorway in southwest France, has net debt of 770 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 90 million euros, another source said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Gilles Guillaume and Matthieu Protard; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
