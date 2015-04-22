Group led by Ares' Ressler to buy NBA's Atlanta Hawks - Bloomberg

April 22 (Reuters) - A group led by Ares Management LP’s co-founder Tony Ressler has won the bidding for the National Basketball Association’s Atlanta Hawks, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The sale price is $730 million, the second highest for an NBA team after Steve Ballmer's $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1Gj4vdt)

The group will also take on about $120 million in arena debt, one of the people told Bloomberg.

Bill Mendel, a spokesman for Ressler, was not immediately available to confirm the news.

An Atlanta Hawks spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)