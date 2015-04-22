FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Group led by Ares' Ressler to buy NBA's Atlanta Hawks - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Group led by Ares' Ressler to buy NBA's Atlanta Hawks - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - A group led by Ares Management LP’s co-founder Tony Ressler has won the bidding for the National Basketball Association’s Atlanta Hawks, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The sale price is $730 million, the second highest for an NBA team after Steve Ballmer's $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1Gj4vdt)

The group will also take on about $120 million in arena debt, one of the people told Bloomberg.

Bill Mendel, a spokesman for Ressler, was not immediately available to confirm the news.

An Atlanta Hawks spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.