UPDATE 1-Moody's revises Atlanta's outlook to stable from negative

June 29 (Reuters) - The outlook for Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday was revised to stable from negative by Moody’s Investors Service, which said a mixture of fees and rate hikes with spending cuts should all improve the city’s financial position.

The rating of Aa2 was affirmed for Atlanta’s $396 million of general obligation bonds.

Atlanta has a population of 420,000 and a median income of $45,171, below the national average of $50,046.

Moody’s said Atlanta’s credit strengths include its “manageable debt burden and limited plans to borrow in the future”.

By structurally balancing its budgets, Atlanta has strengthened its general fund balance. Moody’s said it expected the improvement to “remain satisfactory given management’s conservative budgeting practices and commitment to adhere to reserve targets.”

Though Atlanta did not escape the recession, it still remains an important national trade and transportation hub, Moody’s said.

“The outlook also incorporates the city’s role as an economic center among the southeastern corner of the country, which, despite the current high foreclosure rate and projected declines in the tax base in the near term, is expected to benefit from its diverse economy and the increased demand for logistics and transportation services,” the credit agency said.

But Atlanta, like much of the nation, is still feeling the pain of the housing market crash. Moody’s said the high foreclosure rate was limiting gains in the tax base, and noted the pension liability, though reduced, is still significant.

Moody’s also said it affirmed the A1 rating on $81 million in revenue bonds issued by the Atlanta Development Authority and the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority. The debt is backed by a first lien on receipts of a 3 percent Car Rental Tax levied by the city and the City of College Park.