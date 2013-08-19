Fitch raises Atlanta, Georgia's revenue bonds to A-plus

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday raised Atlanta, Georgia’s water and wastewater system revenue bonds to A-plus from A, affecting about $3.1 billion of debt.

The upgrade reflects the city’s “increased flexibility in addressing an onerous consent decree deadline, a favorable resolution of the tri-state water rights litigation, and a measureable improvement in financial metrics,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Fitch also rated Atlanta’s $328.7 million series 2013A and $435.1 million series B of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds as A-plus.