FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fitch lifts Atlanta, Georgia's revenue bonds to A-plus
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fitch lifts Atlanta, Georgia's revenue bonds to A-plus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday raised Atlanta, Georgia’s water and wastewater system revenue bonds to A-plus from A, affecting about $3.1 billion of debt.

The upgrade reflects the city’s “increased flexibility in addressing an onerous consent decree deadline, a favorable resolution of the tri-state water rights litigation, and a measurable improvement in financial metrics,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Fitch also rated Atlanta’s $328.7 million series 2013A and $435.1 million series B of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds as A-plus.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service also upgraded the city’s $3.1 billion revenue bonds to Aa3 from A1, while Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised the rating to A-plus from A, citing strong financial performance.

Atlanta is planning to sell $328.7 million of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds Aug. 27 through lead manager Wells Fargo, a market source said on Monday.

Another $240 million of water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds will be priced during the week of Sept. 9, through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co, according to a market source.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.