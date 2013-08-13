FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Atlanta, Ga.'s revenue bonds to 'A+'
August 13, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Atlanta, Ga.'s revenue bonds to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised its rating on Atlanta, Ga.’s revenue bonds to A-plus from single-A, citing a strong financial performance.

The upgrade reflects positive credit factors, “specifically clarity regarding the system’s long-term capital needs and the impact of those needs on rates and future financial performance,” S&P said.

S&P also assigned its A-plus rating, with a stable outlook, to the city’s series 2013A and 2013B water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
