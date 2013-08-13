S&P raises Atlanta, Ga.'s revenue bonds to 'A+'

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised its rating on Atlanta, Ga.’s revenue bonds to A-plus from single-A, citing a strong financial performance.

The upgrade reflects positive credit factors, “specifically clarity regarding the system’s long-term capital needs and the impact of those needs on rates and future financial performance,” S&P said.

S&P also assigned its A-plus rating, with a stable outlook, to the city’s series 2013A and 2013B water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds.