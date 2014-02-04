FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantia says no talks with foreign investors over Rome airport stake
February 4, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Atlantia says no talks with foreign investors over Rome airport stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia, which controls airport operator AdR, said on Tuesday it was not in talks with foreign institutional investors to sell a minority stake in the group that runs Rome’s airports.

In a statement, Atlantia said a bond issuance in December had given AdR all the financial muscle it needed to fund its five-year business plan.

Some Italian media reports had said Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways, in talks to potentially invest in Italian carrier Alitalia, was also interested in buying a stake in Rome’s biggest airport Fiumicino.

However, Etihad’s CEO said last month the company was not planning to take a stake in Fiumicino. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
