Atlantia closes sale of minority stake in motorway unit

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has completed the sale of a 11.94 percent stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), it said on Wednesday.

A consortium comprising Allianz Capital Partners, EDF Investment and fund DIF Infrastructure bought 6.94 percent of ASPI while China's Silk Road Fund purchased another 5 percent.

The price paid for the stake implies a total equity value for ASPI of 14.8 billion euros, Atlantia said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)