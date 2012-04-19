FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlantia to sell Chilean unit stake for 857 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 19, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Atlantia to sell Chilean unit stake for 857 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to sell it a 49.99 percent stake in Atlantia’s Chilean unit Grupo Costanera.

In a statement, Atlantia said CPPIB, a leading Canadian pension fund manager, will buy the stake from its unit Autostrade per l‘Italia for around 857 million euros.

The deal will provide the funding for the group’s investment programme, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said.

In February, Atlantia had agreed to buy a remaining 54.2 percent of the Grupo Costanera holding company it did not own for 670 million euros.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.