FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terms of Atlantia merger with Gemina to be set after plan update-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Terms of Atlantia merger with Gemina to be set after plan update-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The share swap ratios in Atlantia’s planned merger with Gemina, the holding company that controls Rome airport operator ADR, will be set after an updated plan by ADR has been assessed, two sources close to the situation said.

The update will have to take into account lower estimates on airport traffic and upfront expenditure for investments, one of the sources said.

The sources said the takeover was likely not to include a cash component even though a final decision on the mechanics of the deal had yet to be taken.

The sources said the tie-up was likely to be carried out through a shareholder vote on the operation, rather than through a paper offer on the market.

After the merger, the new group plans to expand in the airport business in Brazil, they said. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.