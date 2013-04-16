FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantia sees 2013 core earnings over 2.9 bln euros after Gemina merger
April 16, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Atlantia sees 2013 core earnings over 2.9 bln euros after Gemina merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian motorway group Atlantia said on Tuesday it expected to post core earnings of more than 2.9 billion euros in 2013 ($3.79 billion) following its merger with Gemina, the holding company that runs Rome’s airports.

Atlantia agreed in March to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.

The new group will have a market value of over 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and be controlled by Italy’s prominent Benetton family through its infrastructure holding Sintonia.

The merger will be voted on by shareholders at general meetings on April 30.

$1 = 0.7643 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
