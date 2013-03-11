FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Atlantia CEO sees no reason to change dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - The head of highways group Atlantia said on Monday he saw no reason to change the group’s dividend policy following a deal to buy Gemina but said a decision will be taken in November.

“We have not approved a different dividend policy. It’s something we will address with the anticipation of the dividend ... in November,” Giovanni Castellucci told a conference call with analysts to present the Gemina deal.

Gemina controls Rome airport operator ADR, which has to carry out an ambitious investment plan.

Atlantia agreed on Friday to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

