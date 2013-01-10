FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlantia's bid for Gemina to include paper component-sources
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Atlantia's bid for Gemina to include paper component-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian motorway group Atlantia’s planned takeover of Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, will not just be cash but will also include a “sizeable” paper component, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

The two companies, both controlled by the Benetton family’s holding Sintonia, said on Wednesday they were in talks to merge.

Based on a fair value of Gemina of 1.2 euros a share indicated by several analysts, the cash outlay for Atlantia would be of less than 700 million euros ($910 million), the sources said.

According to the sources, the operation is not expected to endanger Atlantia’s current dividend pay-out policy and the aim is to have shareholders of both companies vote on the deal by the end of April.

Sintonia would not tender its Gemina shares in any Atlantia offer, sources said earlier on Thursday.

$1 = 0.7667 euros Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.