Atlantia 2012 net profit drops 10 percent
March 8, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Atlantia 2012 net profit drops 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian highway group Atlantia said on Friday its 2012 net profit fell 10.1 percent to 808 million euros ($1.05 billion).

In a statement, the company said its board will propose the payment of a total 2012 dividend of 0.746 euros per share, unchanged from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Atlantia said it expected operating results to be broadly flat in 2013 from 2012 as its foreign operations would help offset weaker Italian results. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni. Edited by Steve Scherer.)

