Atlantia traffic volumes down 10 pct Jan-Feb-CEO
#Industrials
March 14, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 6 years

Atlantia traffic volumes down 10 pct Jan-Feb-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest motorway operator Atlantia’s traffic volumes fell by around 10 percent in January-February, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Traffic volumes were 10 percent down in the first two months,” Giovanni Castellucci said on Italy’s Radio 24 Ore.

The economic crisis has had a negative impact on the amount of traffic using Italy’s motorways.

Earlier in March, Atlantia said traffic in Italy would be hit not just by February’s bad weather but also by trends in consumption, fuel prices and industrial production.

In February, the Rome-based group expanded its presence in South America by gaining full ownership of Chilean motorway Costanera.

“Our aim is to become a world leader in (motorway) concessions,” Castellucci said.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman

