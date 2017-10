ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian motorway operator Atlantia said on Tuesday he expected to maintain the company’s dividend policy and investment programme despite falling traffic volumes and recession.

“We aren’t thinking about slowing investments,” CEO Giovanni Castellucci said during a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. “We expect to be able to maintain our dividend policy,” he added. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)