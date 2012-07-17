FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlantia CEO says financing not hit by Moody's cut
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

Atlantia CEO says financing not hit by Moody's cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian tollroad operator Atlantia will suffer no damage to its ability to finance operations and investment as a result of Moody’s downgrade of its credit rating, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.

“The current market situation, particularly for Atlantia, is not a reason for concern. Our financing capacity is still intact and anyway we have sufficient resources to finance our investment plan for well over two years,” Castellucci told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rome.

The comment came after Moody’s cut Atlantia’s credit rating to Baa1 from A3 following its downgrading of Italy’s sovereign debt rating last week.

He said traffic levels were still negative and he expected no substantial improvement in the near term. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.