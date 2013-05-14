FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy competition authority approves Atlantia-Gemina merger
May 14, 2013

Italy competition authority approves Atlantia-Gemina merger

ROME, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition authority said on Tuesday it had approved the merger of toll motorway group Atlantia and Gemina, the holding company that runs Rome’s airports.

Atlantia agreed in March to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.

The new group will have a market value of over 10 billion euros ($12.98 billion) and will be controlled by Italy’s prominent Benetton family through its infrastructure holding Sintonia. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei and Catherine Hornby)

