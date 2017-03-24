BRIEF-Tuan Sing's unit to purchase land for S$47.8 mln
* Unit exercised an option to purchase a piece of vacant land for a total cash consideration of S$47.8 million
MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.
Earlier, Italy financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said there were 4-5 bidders left in the race to buy a minority stake in Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) with final bids due at the start of April.
The paper said Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Adia and Allianz Capital Partners were in pole position.
"These are hypotheses that do not correctly represent reality and the state of the procedure," Atlantia said in a statement.
Atlantia has put on the block 15 percent of ASPI as a part of a broader strategy aimed at funding expansion abroad. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
OTTAWA, April 12 Canadian home prices rose in March as prices continued to climb in major cities in Ontario and British Columbia, according to data released on Wednesday which was likely to add to concerns about affordability in some parts of the country.