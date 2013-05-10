FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantia Q1 net profit drops 10 percent
May 10, 2013 / 4:37 PM / in 4 years

Atlantia Q1 net profit drops 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian motorway company Atlantia said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 10 percent to 111 million euros ($144 million) citing lower income from asset sales.

Revenues rose 8 percent to 925 million euros in the period as traffic growth on its overseas roads more than offset a decline in its Italian network.

Atlantia, which is slated to merge with Rome airport operator Gemina, said operating results in Italy may be lower in 2013 due to the weak economy, while the contribution of its overseas operations should grow.

The company also said it had decided not to make any provision against a 800 million euro claim from the Environment Ministry in a case relating to alleged environmental law violations in the construction of the Variante di Valico motorway. The claim was filed in March. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

