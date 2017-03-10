(Adds CEO comments, details)
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator
Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a
minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia
(ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
Atlantia has put on the block 15 percent of ASPI as a part
of a broader strategy aimed at funding expansion abroad.
The sale process started last year but slowed down after a
constitutional referendum in December prompted Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi to resign, making international investors wary
about possible political instability in Italy.
"After the referendum, we decided to give more time to
investors and we think that time has been spent wisely," CEO
Giovanni Castellucci told analysts on a conference call on the
group's 2016 results. "Binding offers are expected between the
end of the month and mid-April."
Atlantia, which is the sole owner of ASPI, could bag around
2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from the sale, analysts have
calculated.
Castellucci said preliminary offers reflected the group's
initial price expectation without providing figures.
Atlantia is weighing different investment options as it
presses ahead with its strategy to increase the share of core
earnings generated abroad to 50 percent by 2020 from the current
25 percent.
When asked about the possible sale of Macquarie's 36 percent
stake in Brussels airport, Castellucci said the group could be
interested in Belgium's main hub, but added Atlantia wanted to
buy controlling stakes in airports.
Atlantia does not see room at present to raise its 22
percent stake in Venice airport operator SAVE but is
monitoring developments, Castellucci said.
He said the group had also presented a bid to buy a stake in
a Mexican toll road operator and was awaiting the tender's
outcome.
On the disposal front, the CEO said the sale of a 15 percent
stake in the French airport of Nice, which Atlantia is
negotiating, could happen shortly.
The toll road operator reported a 3 percent rise in 2016
revenue to 5.48 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts,
helped by a 3.2 percent rise in traffic on its domestic motorway
network.
Atlantia plans to raise its dividend to 0.97 euros per share
from 0.88 euros the previous year.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
