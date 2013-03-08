Atlantia, Gemina suspended from Milan trade pending statement - bourse

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Shares in highways group Atlantia and its sister group Gemina, which owns Rome airports operator ADR, were suspended from Milan trade pending a statement, said Italy’s stock exchange.

Atlantia and Gemina boards meet on Friday and are expected to approve terms of a planned merger, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

The all-paper deal, which will create one of the biggest European infrastructure groups, entails a share swap ratio of around one Atlantia share for every nine Gemina shares, the sources said.

Atlantia declined to comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)